THE success of more than 100 students from across York and North Yorkshire and beyond was celebrated with a ceremony at York Minster.

York College University Centre’s students took part in a graduation ceremony on Thursday (September 22).

Graduates from a number of study areas gathered at the Minster, where their hard work was celebrated by York College chief executive and principal Lee Probert, before an audience of VIP visitors, family and friends.

Among the VIPs were Catherine Bland, deputy head of validation partnerships at the Open University, the Sherriff of York, Suzie Mercer, and the Sherriff’s consort, Rebecca Murphy and Juliet Forster the creative director at York Theatre Royal.

Amongst the 129 graduates was Dom Smith, 35, who received his Level 4 Diploma in Therapeutic Counselling. He said achieving his diploma was hard work but had made him ’a better person’.

He said: “I’ve graduated before but this is, without doubt, the most special. It’s the most personally challenging thing I’ve done.

“I always wanted to go into counselling because I thought I was a good listener but when I started the course I realised I knew nothing. Studying has made me a much better listener and it’s made me a better person; I’m more mindful of myself and others.”

Dom has since found employment with the national counselling service Disability Plus.

Wayne King, 29, from Sherburn near Scarborough, has begun a career in teaching after achieving his Postgraduate Certificate in Education (PGCE).

“I’m ecstatic to be finished,” he said. “I worked right through the Covid pandemic, which was difficult, but it makes it very satisfying to be here today.”

Lorna Howard was at the graduation with her parents after successfully completing her HNC Level 4 in Construction and the Built Environment.

She began the course after starting out labouring in the family’s construction business in Goole.

“I’ve had a great time at York College,” she said. “The tutors have been brilliant. I’m hoping to eventually run the family business.” Speaking to the graduates and their guests in York Minster, York College’s Chief Executive and Principal, Lee Probert reflected on the words of Queen Elizabeth II, who said ‘it is often the small steps, not the giant leaps, that bring about the most lasting change’.

Sarah Barbacane, York College’s director of curriculum: professional and commercial industries, said: “Once again we have a group of students who have achieved something really special, despite the challenges of studying through a global pandemic.

“I’m so proud to play a part in this ceremony and to be able to celebrate their success.”

Before receiving their certificates, the graduates were also addressed by guest speaker, two-times paratriathlon gold-medallist Steve Judge, who provided an inspiring account of his gold medal win at the Beijing World Championships in 2011.

York Colleges graduation ceremony for 2023 will take place on September 21, in York Minster.