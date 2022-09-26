A THEATRE in a North Yorkshire town has installed a new top of the range sound system.

Kirk Theatre in Pickering has treated audiences to a new and improved sound system after a successful fundraising effort by the venue’s Friends Group of Volunteers.

£4,500 was raised through coffee mornings, cake stalls and even by raffling off a giant easter egg.

The theatre runs a pop-up cinema once a month, along with their more traditional live performances.

Theatre manager Luke Arnold said: “Our previous system was 20 years old and was in need of an update.

“Following the recent Covid closures, the theatre was left with little funds and I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported the theatre and Friends in our efforts since reopening.”

Kath Arksey, co-chair of the Friends Group of Volunteers, said: “We are delighted to be able to help out the Kirk Theatre with this desperately needed piece of equipment.”

The first two events showcasing the new equipment will be the monthly pop-up cinema, showing Belfast, on Wednesday, October 5, and Pickering Musical Society’s October concert Let Yourself Go from October 13-15.

Tickets and more information can be found online at www.kirktheatre.co.uk or via the theatre box office on 01751 474833.