WHAT a capture! This incredible photo of a bottlenose dolphin with its calf was taken from RSPB Bempton Cliffs by Press Camera Club member Andy Brear.
The Wildlife Trusts says on its website: "Bottlenose dolphins in British waters are the biggest of their kind – they need to be able to cope with our chilly waters!
"They are very sociable and will happily swim alongside boats, providing people on the boat a wonderful wildlife experience."
Thanks Andy, for sharing your fabulous photo with us.
