A FRENCH patisserie based in Malton will celebrate their fifth anniversary on Saturday, October 1, and is giving away 500 macarons to mark the occasion.

Florian Poirot, situated in Talbot Yard food court at the top of Yorkersgate, offer a wide range of high-quality products including chocolate, jam and spreads – but it is the shop’s macarons that has earned them a special place on North Yorkshire’s map.

These traditional French macarons are somewhat of a rarity outside of London, explained master pâtissier, Florian Poirot, who runs the boutique with his wife Celine.

The pair live in York and opened the shop in 2017.

Florian trained as a pastry chef in France and worked in Paris, then London, before moving to York to work for Nestle, carrying out research and development.

Through his experiences Florian has mastered the art of making macarons and opened the shop in Malton with Celine to sell them.

The pair said this was a bold move, given that many people in the area had never even heard of macarons – Florian explained how customers asked, ‘what is this mini burger?’

Florian Poirot's famous macarons

“It wasn’t a done deal when we started, far from it. We did take a risk,” he said.

Now the business employs eight members of staff, and regularly attracts people from all over the country.

This has included the Hairy Bikers who called in past the patisserie in 2021.

“To attract those kinds of celebrities is a highlight,” said Florian.

The husband-and-wife team said the secret to their success is to think like customers.

Every morning Celine inspects the display counters to ensure everything is correct.

“All the time I will challenge Florian about flavours just to make sure it’s right,” she said.

Florian added: “We are successful, but it’s not without work.

“We don’t look for excuses, we challenge ourselves.”

The journey to the patisserie's fifth anniversary has not been easy.

Over the years there has been difficulties such as the pandemic and the recent rise in the cost of living.

Florian and Celine explained that to get through these challenges they've had to adapt.

They said that during the pandemic the patisserie successfully implemented a click and collect service, extending to deliveries - and now delivers across the country.

Orders have been for birthday gift, or as simple thank you presents - with the shop now wishing to venture into wedding cakes and boxes for businesses to give to staff.

Celine's artwork with the well-loved macarons

The orders include a personal touch of a painting by Celine, who studied art in France.

With the rise in energy costs, Florian said the shop was lucky to have fixed energy rates until 2024.

“Without this, I don’t know if we’d still be here,” he said.

Florian said he welcomed the government's recent decision to half energy bills for six months from October, but added: “I know so many businesses who are struggling, or just can’t cope at the moment."

Although the shop has not been hit as hard as others with rising energy costs, they have felt the blow in other areas such as with prices of stock.

Florian said the price of ingredients such as butter and packaging has almost doubled - the price of shipping products has also risen drastically.

The pair said they're doing everything to avoid putting prices up for customers.

To celebrate and give back to the customers who have supported the patisserie over the past five years, the shop will give each customer a free macaron on Saturday, October 1.

There are 500 to give out, which Florian hopes will be enough.

Florian also passed thanks to the staff, saying: “Without our team we are nothing.”

The patisserie will be at York Food Festival from Saturday, September 24, to Sunday, October 2.

You can find out more about the business, and browse their products on their website: https://www.florianpoirot.com/home