A DRINK driver overturned their car, smashing into the garden of a house in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police say the incident happened in Yedingham in Ryedale on Saturday night when a driver lost control of their vehicle and landed, sideways on, in a garden.

Fortunately, no one was injured and even the dog that was travelling in the vehicle walked away unscathed.

A police spokesman said: "The driver blew 104 at the roadside. As most of you know, the legal limit is 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath, so this was nearly 3 times over the limit.

"Please don’t let this happen to you.

"Don’t drink and drive."