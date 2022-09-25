THE Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta was held at York Racecourse for the last time this weekend to a crowd of 55,000.

However, Yorkshire's largest hot air balloon and live music event will stay in North Yorkshire, say the organisers.

Due to this weekend's weather conditions, Saturday and Sunday night's balloon launches were unable to go ahead, and just three out of the five launches were able to fly on Sunday morning.

However, York's last Balloon Fiesta has ended on a high, as the event has sold over 55,000 tickets across the weekend.

John Lowery, the event organiser of the Balloon Fiesta said: "We don’t want to leave York, it’s a real shame, but the changes to York Racecourse’s schedule do not enable us to continue there.

“We’ve also had complaints about the music being too low, however we have had restrictions on the music from the City of York council.

“We’re in talks with two venues, and both are in North Yorkshire, and we want to keep growing the festival, we will make an announcement on which one will hold next year’s fiesta shortly.

"Our main concern is the safety of the pilots in the balloons, the wind was too strong for the balloons to fly safely.

"But Saturday evening's night glow event went well, and Boyzlife had an audience of around 20,000 people."

A Balloon Fiesta organiser said: "Day one of the Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta was everything we could have hoped for! The weather was on our side meaning the afternoon balloon launch went off without a hitch.

"Balloons of all shapes and size covered the skies and disappeared into the distance just in time for Sam Sax to get the party going.

"Scouting For Girls and Craig Charles then followed with their equally energised performances.

“On day two, the balloon pilots invited visitors into the arena to get a taste of just what it takes to fly a hot air balloon."

Children's entertainment has also seen large crowds, with CBBC's Andy and the Odd Socks performing to around 14,000 on Sunday.

The spokesperson added: "Attention stayed fixed on the arena for the following Owl Adventure Show and the heart stopping performance from Stunt World International.

"Huge Party Band then set the tone for what was to come with their outstanding set and ever witty crowd participation. It wasn’t long before Brainiac Live exploded onto the stage with their unforgettable Live Road show.

“Weather conditions not being in our favour for the evening mass balloon launch, however the evening belonged to Gabrielle, Heather Small and Boyzlife of whom made the lack of balloons in the air a distance memory.

"Those who waited it out were rewarded further with our Night Glow that tied up the evening perfectly."