ON Friday evening (September 23) I was lucky enough to fly in a hot air balloon for the second time at the Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta.

This is the last Fiesta that is going to be held at the Racecourse, so of course I accepted the opportunity to fly again, not knowing when I’d get another chance. I made my way there without an ounce of nerves – just excitement and gratitude for getting to do this again!

The Balloonist team at Babette Balloon Picture: Milner Creative

I was taken to the crowd barriers at around 4.30pm and I met my co-passenger Lindsay Clark, who had won the ride in a Balloon Fiesta competition (if you’re reading this Lindsay, it was lovely to meet you)!

Lindsay is originally from York and went to Scarcroft primary school but has lived in London for the last 22 years.

I was excited to fly with Lindsay, as flying in a hot air balloon was on her bucket list!

She said: “Its something I’ve always wanted to do, and I love the fact that its where I was brought up.

“I’ve found out that this is the last year its going to be in York so its actually quite fitting.

“I’m excited but a little bit scared as I’ve never done anything like this before – it’s a control thing as I have no control over this, but I feel safe enough as the balloonists have lots of experience

The balloon ready for us to jump in Picture: Emily Horner

“Its nice for me to do it with you as you’ve done it before and its not just the staff, I feel theres a solidarity here and I feel better that I’m not on my own.

“I can’t wait to get up there, and I can’t believe I’m finally doing it, I’m so grateful I have the chance to do it.”

We were introduced to our balloonist Guido and his team at Babette Balloon from the Netherlands.

Terrace houses below Picture: Emily Horner

We were excited to see that we would stand out when we were up in the air in one of the quirkiest balloon shapes of the weekend – a cartoon girl with a huge pair of eyes and grin.

When she was inflated, done so by heating up the air with a burner and electric fan, which gave a loud roar, we climbed one leg over and hauled ourselves into the basket.

We clung onto the rope around the edge of the basket as we gently but quickly glided up into the air, watching the fiesta below begin to look smaller and smaller.

Views from the balloon Picture: Emily Horner

The noise of the busy fiesta became more distant until the familiar quiet of my balloon ride last year took over.

People often ask me what its like to be in a hot air balloon, and the first word that comes to mind is ‘peace’.

Aside from the roar of the flame keeping the balloon afloat, it is silent. You are so in awe of what you can see below that your thoughts don’t wander anywhere else – and it isn’t often our minds are just still like that.

Babette balloon when we were in the sky Picture: Milner Creative

The rows of terrace houses, the racecourse track and even the Minster looked like doll’s houses in the far distance. It felt like we could reach out and touch the clouds, as we were level with a flock of birds.

It was a short flight this time around, and Guido took the balloon down at the end of the Knavesmire field.

We clung onto the rope as instructed, as the basket bashed onto the ground and tipped us out at landing.

Beautiful sunset when we landed Picture: Emily Horner

Back on the ground, Lindsay said: “It was serene, we’re used to being on the ground, it’s an experience like no other, and it was over too soon.

“This is what life is all about, trying different experiences.”

I encourage everyone to take the opportunity to fly in a hot air balloon, whether you’re scared of heights or not – just do it!