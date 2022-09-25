While autumn has only just started, Christmas will be here before we know it and with the cost of living crisis continuing, deals and discounts come in very handy at the moment.
If you’re wondering how to reduce the amount you spend this Christmas, look no further.
Blue Light Card has announced a variety of deals for members to take advantage of in the run-up to Christmas.
The deals are on items across a range of categories including fashion, food and drink and home.
READ MORE:
This campaign sees more than 30 shopping discounts with savings of up to 50% available which can be accessed by members via the Blue Light Card app or website.
Blue Light Card Christmas offers 2022
Kids
- shopDisney - Save 10%
- JoJo Maman Bébé - Save 10%
- The Entertainer - Save 10%
- My 1st Years - Save 20%
Beauty
- The Body Shop - Save 20% online and in-store
- Charlotte Tilbury - Save 20% off full price
- ghd - Save 20%
- LOOKFANTASTIC - Save 22% on selected brands
- MAC Cosmetics - Save 15% online
- The Perfume Shop - Save 15% off full price
- Beauty Bay - Save 20% off full price
Experiences
- Buyagift - Save 25% off pampering gifts
- Virgin Experience Days - Save 20%
Fashion, shoes and accessories
- Cath Kidston - Save 15% off full price
- Converse - Save 15% off
- New Look - Save 20% online and in-store
- UGG - Save 10%
- schuh - Save 10% online and in-store
Food & Drink
- Asda - Save 10% in-store
- Iceland - Save up to £6 (minimum spend applies)
- Craft Gin Club - Save 50% off your first box
- Laithwaites - Save 10% and free delivery
- Hotel Chocolat – Save 10%
Home
- Wilko - Save up to £15 off online (minimum spend applies)
- Jo Malone London - Save 10% online and in selected stores
- Emma Bridgewater - Save 20% off full price
- Homebase - Save 10% when you spend over £120 online
- MADE.com - Save 10% off everything
- Oliver Bonas - Save 15%
- Yankee Candle - Save 20%
Jewellery
- Abbott Lyon – Save 30%
- Clogau - Save up to 15%
- Goldsmiths - Save up to 20%
Tom Dalby, CEO and co-founder of Blue Light Card, said: “It might seem like the dust is still settling on our hot summer season, but it’s amazing how quickly Christmas will come around, especially now we’re at the 90-day mark.
“The festive season is often an expensive time of year and we’re set to feel the worst of it this winter - a time when emergency service workers are typically even more stretched. We hope that by announcing our discounts now, members of the blue light community can start to prepare for the festive season and get the best deals available.
“Whether people have already started their shopping or haven’t even thought about the big day, there’s still time for eligible individuals to sign up and receive their Blue Light Card and make the most of these offers.”
How to apply for a Blue Light Card
Getting a membership to Blue Light Card is quick and easy.
All you need to do is register online at their website.
You can apply if you work for the NHS, emergency and social services and more.
A card will cost you £4.99 and it is valid for two years.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here