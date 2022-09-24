Names are like the latest fashion trends; they become popular, fade out and then work their way back around years later.
Whether you’re trying to come up with a name for a baby in your family or you’re just curious about the names that are popular this year, we have the list for you.
UK Baby Names has listed the top 100 most popular baby names in the UK for this year for both girls and boys.
Top 100 popular baby names for girls
- Olivia
- Amelia
- Isla
- Ava
- Mia
- Ivy
- Lily
- Isabella
- Rosie
- Sophia
- Grace
- Willow
- Freya
- Florence
- Emily
- Ella
- Poppy
- Evie
- Elsie
- Charlotte
- Evelyn
- Sienna
- Sofia
- Daisy
- Phoebe
- Sophie
- Alice
- Harper
- Matilda
- Ruby
- Emilia
- Maya
- Millie
- Isabelle
- Eva
- Luna
- Jessica
- Ada
- Aria
- Arabella
- Maisie
- Esme
- Eliza
- Penelope
- Bonnie
- Chloe
- Mila
- Violet
- Hallie
- Scarlett
- Layla
- Imogen
- Eleanor
- Molly
- Harriet
- Elizabeth
- Thea
- Erin
- Lottie
- Emma
- Rose
- Delilah
- Bella
- Aurora
- Lola
- Nancy
- Ellie
- Mabel
- Lucy
- Maria
- Ayla
- Orla
- Zara
- Robyn
- Hannah
- Gracie
- Iris
- Jasmine
- Darcie
- Margot
- Holly
- Amelie
- Amber
- Georgia
- Edith
- Maryam
- Abigail
- Myla
- Anna
- Clara
- Lilly
- Lyra
- Summer
- Maeve
- Heidi
- Elodie
- Lyla
- Eden
- Olive
- Aisha
Top 100 popular baby names for boys
- Oliver
- George
- Arthur
- Noah
- Muhammad
- Leo
- Oscar
- Harry
- Archie
- Jack
- Henry
- Charlie
- Freddie
- Theodore
- Thomas
- Finley
- Theo
- Alfie
- Jacob
- William
- Isaac
- Tommy
- Joshua
- James
- Lucas
- Alexander
- Arlo
- Roman
- Edward
- Elijah
- Teddy
- Mohammed
- Max
- Adam
- Albie
- Ethan
- Logan
- Joseph
- Sebastian
- Benjamin
- Harrison
- Mason
- Rory
- Reuben
- Luca
- Louie
- Samuel
- Reggie
- Jaxon
- Daniel
- Hugo
- Louis
- Jude
- Ronnie
- Dylan
- Zachary
- Albert
- Hunter
- Ezra
- David
- Frankie
- Toby
- Frederick
- Carter
- Gabriel
- Grayson
- Riley
- Jesse
- Hudson
- Bobby
- Rowan
- Jenson
- Finn
- Stanley
- Michael
- Mohammad
- Felix
- Jasper
- Liam
- Milo
- Sonny
- Oakley
- Elliot
- Chester
- Caleb
- Harvey
- Elliott
- Charles
- Ellis
- Jackson
- Alfred
- Ollie
- Yusuf
- Leon
- Ralph
- Otis
- Harley
- Ibrahim
- Jayden
- Myles
