THE first two days of the Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta's last year in York has set off to a "successful, exciting" start.

North of England's largest hot air balloon and live music event has had over 40,000 tickets sold so far this weekend.

The first evening, which was last night (September 23), had a "huge attendence" say the organisers, with a large audience for pop band Scouting for Girls' performance and the popular night glow balloon display.

Night glow at Balloon Fiesta Picture: Emma Richardson at Press Camera Club

Fifty balloons are due to fly across the whole weekend, however the event organisers say that the wind needs to calm down today (September 24) before tonight's launch.

A Balloon Fiesta organiser said: "Day one of the Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta was everything we could have hoped for! The weather was on our side meaning the afternoon balloon launch went off without a hitch.

Setting up of a hot air balloon Picture: Barney Sharratt at Press Camera Club

"Balloons of all shapes and size covered the skies and disappeared into the distance just in time for Sam Sax to get the party going.

"Scouting For Girls and Craig Charles then followed with their equally energised performances.

"If the next two are anything like today, we can’t wait for the weekend ahead!"

Scouting for Girls live at Balloon Fiesta Picture: Alan Milner Creative

The event is being held at York Racecourse for the last time this year due to changes to the Racecourse's schedule.

John Lowery, the Balloon Fiesta event organiser said: "We’re sad to be leaving York, we’re currently in talks with two new venues and will make an announcement on which one will hold next year’s fiesta shortly.

"We're ending the final fiesta in York with a major fireworks display and Ibiza Symphonic."

The Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta ends on Sunday, September 25, and runs from 7am to 10.30pm.

To buy tickets click here