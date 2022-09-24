A former York police officer has been jailed for five years and given a ten-year restraining order after being found guilty of coercive and controlling behaviour and stalking against a woman.

Michael John Parker, 28, of Osbaldwick, York, who was an operational officer with North Yorkshire Police at the time of the offences, was found guilty by jury on 25 July following a two-week trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

Following his conviction, the case was adjourned for sentencing, however the judge considered his offending so serious that he remanded him in custody until sentencing.

The court heard how a relationship developed between PC Parker and a colleague during their initial training as police officers.

Parker controlled his partner’s behaviour, telling her what to do and where to go. He bombarded her with text messages, phone calls and radio messages. He demanded that she tell him where she is and who she is with.

His partner attempted to end the relationship, but Parker told her that the relationship will not end until he says so.

Colleagues became concerned about the nature of the relationship and reported their concerns to the force’s Professional Standards Unit and their supervisors after witnessing Parker’s derogatory behaviour towards his partner, her frame of mind at work, and noticed that she was completing much of his work.

Parker was arrested in November 2020 and suspended by the force. An investigation was launched that discovered excessive amounts of messages on the force’s radio system between Parker and his partner, and mobile phone records between them that showed messages of a controlling and coercive nature.

Parker, who was based in York while a serving officer, resigned from North Yorkshire Police prior to being sentenced.

Deputy Chief Constable Mabs Hussain said: “There is absolutely no place for this behaviour in the police service. We demand the highest level of integrity from our officers and staff to ensure that the people we serve can have complete trust in us.

“I hope the case also reassures the public that we treat offending by our own staff no different to anyone else. No matter who you are or where you work, we will take action and secure justice for such crimes.

“I must also acknowledge the officers who worked with PC Parker, recognised that his behaviour was abusive and raised their concerns through our internal reporting channels. It can be a difficult thing to do, but they did not hesitate to do the right thing.”

An accelerated misconduct hearing will now be considered.

For coercive and controlling behaviour Parker was sentenced to two years and six months jail and for stalking he was sentenced to two years and six months with the sentences to run consecutivley.

If you are experiencing domestic abuse, please report it via the North Yorkshire Police website where there is also a range of advice for victims.

Local support

IDAS – Independent Domestic Abuse Service provide support for victims of abuse – you can contact them direct if you prefer not to talk to the police.

Go to www.idas.org.uk or call the helpline 03000 110 110

Supporting Victims in North Yorkshire - www.supportingvictims.org - 01609 643100.