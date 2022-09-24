Several UK nightclubs will be allowing anyone called Holly or Phil to jump the queue jump this weekend amid the controversy of the two This Morning presenters supposedly 'queue jumping' to see the Queen lying in state.

Fury over this situation saw a petition created, which reached over 55,000 signatures, calling for Holly Willougby and Phillip Schofield to be sacked from their ITV morning show roles.

The duo had been accused of avoiding the eight-hour queue to see the Queen lying in state by entering Westminster Hall via a side entrance.

Nightclubs at a few locations around the UK saw a means of using this situation to add an unique stipulation to their clubgoing experience.

Fever & Boutique on the Isle of Wight, Liquid and Envy in Oldham and Five Bar in Huddersfield will all have an offer in place this weekend (Friday, September 23 to Sunday, September 25) for people named Holly or Phil to jump the queue.

Fever & Boutique posted on its Facebook page: "Is your first name Holly or Phil?!

"For reasons we haven’t even decided yet, if your name is Holly or Phil we’re giving you FREE QUEUE JUMP this weekend at Fever & Boutique!"

Posting on their Instagram, Huddersfield's Five Bar posted: "yep! Thats right, if you are lucky enough to be called Holly or Phil there will be no public queueing for you #Queuegate".

Meanwhile Liquid and Envy in Oldham posted on their Facebook: "Called Holly or Phil? Well don’t bother queuing this weekend as we’re treating you to a queue jump!!"

They also made reference to David Beckham waiting in the queue by putting: "Soz David’s, you’ve gotta queue still".

Those wishing to make the most of this offer, will need to show ID to prove their name actually is Holly or Phil.

How did Holly and Phil respond to accusations of avoiding the queue?





On Tuesday morning’s instalment of This Morning, Holly Willoughby addressed the anger admitting, they “totally understand”.

During a segment looking back over the period of national mourning, Holly said: "Like hundreds of accredited journalists we were given permission to access the hall.

"The rules were that we would be quickly escorted through an entrance and not file passed the coffin.

"None of the broadcasters and journalists took anyone's places in the queue.

"We of course respected their views. Please know that we would never jump a queue."