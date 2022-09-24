A NEW Canadian restaurant and drive-thru has announced their opening date in Selby and the chance to win free drinks for a whole year.

Tim Hortons, a Canadian fast-food restaurant known for it's coffee and doughnuts, is opening it's doors on Thursday, October 6, at the Three Lakes Retail Park in Selby as part of it's expansion across Yorkshire.

As part of the launch, the first customer in both the drive-thru and restaurant queue will be awarded free drinks for a whole year and the first 100 customers will be given a free breakfast.

Tim Hortons Timbits

Kevin Hydes, Chief Commercial Officer of Tim Hortons in the UK said: "We know how much our fans in Yorkshire love Tim Hortons so we cannot wait to open the doors in another part of this vibrant county, welcoming guests to Selby for the first time.

"We are proud to be able to further cement Tim Hortons as a go-to spot in Yorkshire, bringing our Canadian charm to even more guests in the UK.

"We are well known for our launch giveaways, with people travelling long distances and queuing overnight to claim our top prize and we always look forward to sharing these with our worthy winners.

"With a big following in the North of England, we are really looking forward to welcoming fans and first-timers to enjoy our newest restaurant and drive-thru."

Best selling items on Tim Hortons' menu include Timbits, Iced Capps, donuts and Tims Crispy Chicken sandwich.

The new restaurant will be open from 6am till midnight, seven days a week for drive-thru, dine-in or takeaway.