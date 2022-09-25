Residents of a Yorkshire village which lacks outdoor space for young people are being asked to vote on a proposal to build a cycle track.

A group of Barlow residents have come up with plans for a pump track on the Park Lane playing field, which is owned by Barlow Parish Council.

A pump track is a circular loop consisting of rollers and berms, that when ridden correctly requires no peddling or pushing.

An example of a pump track in Derbyshire. Picture: Peter Barr (pic from Wiki Commons)

It is part of a wider plan to enhance the playing field for all ages, but the track has been made a priority.

The village, around three miles from Selby, lacks exercise and social space for children over the ages of 10, according to the parish council.

They said: “The village has grown significantly in the last two decades yet amenities for the extended youth community have not grown with it.

“The use of the main road as a play area has also been raised as a safety concern to the parish council.”

Some residents have raised concerns about noise, anti-social behaviour and parking, but council research on pump tracks in other areas has shown there are rarely any issues.

The track would be around 75m away from the nearest homes and there is a large car park at the village hall. It would only take up around four per cent of the field.

Children at Barlow Primary School are all in favour of the plan as they say it would help them exercise more and give them more opportunities to use their bikes.

The track is expected to cost around £12,000, which will be covered by a combination of sponsorship, donations, county and parish council funds.

Upkeep will be the responsibility of the parish council, though there is already a group of volunteers and upkeep is expected to be minimal.

A vote on whether the parish council should build the track will take place on Thursday, September 29, at Barlow Village Hall, from 4pm to 9pm.