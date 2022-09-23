A FANTASTIC festive venue is back in York this winter.

The team behind Thor's tipi is returning to the Principal Hotel Gardens, close to York station again this year and are opening their doors on Friday, November 11.

Organisers say that this year the venue will be about as festive as it gets, with shots on skis, boozy hot chocolate, cocktails by log fires, cosy twinkly lights and sharing feasts by Yuzu Street Food, served up on snowboards.

The venue welcomes families with children and dogs are allowed too.

The venue will be serving Yuzu street food

Table bookings for groups from 2 to 250 are open now.

Amanda Monaghan, owner of Thor's Tipi, said: "We’re super excited to be back in the beautiful Principal Hotel Gardens for Christmas!

"We’re going to make sure it’s the best, most legendary Christmas ever...

"After the past two Christmases, it’s about time we had some proper fun. We’re shaking things up this year and our beautiful tent will have wooden walls, real log stoves, feasting tables, twinkly lights everywhere and a few surprises in between.

“Large and small groups are all welcome and of course – in true Thor's style, feel free to just rock up.

"Alongside the best festive drinks, we’ve got feasting platters on Snowboard with Christmas feasts and fondue by the brilliant Yuzu Street Food.”

Thor's tipi is returning to the Principal Hotel Gardens in York

As The Press reported previously, Amanda and her husband, Richard Monaghan, have just bought their first 'bricks and mortar' venture - Dusk cafe bar in New Street in York city centre.

Richard and Amanda Monaghan outside Dusk

The couple will continue to run Thor's alongside Dusk with the business having had bars in the gardens at Principal York hotel and Parliament Street again this summer.

In 2021, Thor's was part of the celebrations in five major cities, delivering in excess of 170,000 pints of beer, 55,000 cups of hot chocolate and 125,000 cups of mulled wine and cider.

The Thor’s team has worked on thousands of events up and down the country, including many of the UK’s biggest festivals, such as Wilderness, Download, Leeds Festival, and V-Fest.