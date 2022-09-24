If there’s one thing Brits love, it's having a good night out with some of our closest friends.

Whether it’s a trip to the pub, catching a movie or having friends round for a cheeky takeaway.

But there is one piece of nightlife that is deemed most popular by much of the UK, with the nightclub scene ranking among the top.

Of course, we all have personal favourite nightclubs that rank above the best, but not everyone agrees.

Many take to online reviewing outlets to share their opinions on how good particular nightclubs really are.

And that’s no different for the people of York, with many taking to Google Reviews to share their personal opinions on certain spots.

We thought we’d find what the top five nightclubs across York are according to Google Reviews.

The five best nightlife spots in York:

Popworld

Rating: 4.6/5

Location: George Hudson St, York YO1 6JL

"Popworld is the place to be! Amazing music, great staff and all-around unreal vibes! Shot girls were amazing and we LOVED the revolving dance floor! Get yourselves there! Definitely, be returning!"

Flares

Rating: 4.1/5

Location: 6 Tanner Row, York YO1 6JB

"Went here recently for a night out and very much enjoyed myself. The music was all bangers, the vibes were great and I love the dance floor, it really gets you in the mood to boogie. The staff were all very friendly and helpful too."

Ziggy's Bar & Nightclub

Rating: 3.9/5

Location: 55 Micklegate, York YO1 6LJ

"I don't usually leave reviews but this place deserves one after I visited last week. Stunning building, a lovely staff, great drinks and proper music. The basement is awesome- well worth checking out!"

Vudu Lounge

Rating: 3.8/5

Location: 39 Swinegate, York YO1 8AZ

"Not a bad venue with a friendly vibe. One large room with a bar to one side, little dance floor raised area and DJ booth the other as stairs come up through the middle."

Kuda

Rating: 3.1/5

Location: 12 Clifford St, York YO1 9RD

"We'd like to thank the team for being professional and friendly from the get-go. From the bouncers and reception to servers and coat check, everything went rather smoothly despite our large group of 11. The music was great as well, a good mix of crowd pleasers all around. We were hosting friends from other cities, and are grateful our York night out did not disappoint."