A hi-tech new dental practice opens its doors this week in an iconic part of York.

The York Dental Suite is in Terry’s Liquor Store, at the foot of the famous Clock Tower.

Derelict for many years, the building has been transformed into a brand new suite of offices.

In addition to the dentists, on the top floor there is an architectural practice and a café/wine bar in the basement with lift access and an outdoor area.

The lead practitioner is Dr Mafalda Queiroz, who has been a dentist in York since 2012.

Mafalda has also worked in numerous practices in York, Boroughbridge and Sherburn-in-Elmet after qualifying from Porto University in 2010.

She holds a postgraduate Diploma in Orthodontists from Warwick University and is a Diamond Invisalign Provider.

She is also a key option leader for Dental Monitoring and a national participant in the use of Artificial Intelligence to detect, monitor and diagnose oral health issues.

The new practice features three experienced dentists (including Mafalda), an oral surgeon specialist, a paediatric dentist specialist, a dentist with a special interest in implants as well as an award-winning facial aesthetic practitioner. There are also dental nurses and three dental hygienists.

The venture, which promises the latest guided biofilm therapy to ensure stress-free and pain-free visits.

Tackling dental-phobia is a strong interest for Mafalda, who stresses the practice is keen to put patients at ease.

The practice has just undergone a series of inspections and once the paperwork is sorted, it will be open to patients, likely around midweek.

Mafalda said: “We are a family practice focussing on excellent routine care and prevention, but also Invisalign, Cosmetic and Paediatric dentistry.

“We offer modern oral surgery, implant services, teeth whitening and facial aesthetics to boost the appearance and confidence of our patients.

Mafalda is a diamond Invisalign Provider helping children, teenagers and adults to achieve straighter and healthier teeth.

She said: “A worrying trend in recent times has been the number of young children who have never even seen a dentist. This is bound up with the ongoing NHS dentistry contract crisis.”

“We can all understand this is only laying up bigger and more expensive problems for the future.”

Though the practice is private, it is offering free examinations for children aged 0-6.

Mafalda is still talking with the Clinical Commission Group to see how this can be extended.

She said: “We will try and reverse this trend by engaging with local families, schools and the CCG to provide affordable care to the youngest and most vulnerable in our community.”

And added: “At The York Dental Suite, we care about your care, and we care about creating happier, healthier smiles for our patients, which is what makes us the premier dental practice in York."

The practice can be found online at: https://www.theyorkdentalsuite.co.uk/