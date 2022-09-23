York Outer MP Julian Sturdy has welcomed today's mini-budget as 'big and bold', saying it delivers a plan for jobs and growth that York can benefit from.

He said: "Today's announcements were undoubtedly big and bold but we are facing unprecedented times and new initiatives are needed to deliver growth."

The MP reflected on support promised already concerning the cost of living crisis, and like fellow Conservative Kevin Hollinrake MP, noted the benefits the mini-budget promises to infrastructure and economic growth.

Julian Sturdy MP

Mr Sturdy told the Press: "The big challenge facing residents will be balancing household budgets while facing rising costs. The Government have tackled this issue from both fronts by capping energy costs at a maximum of £2100 when accounting for the £400 Cost of Living grant and by putting more money back in people's pockets by cutting national insurance and bringing forward the basic rate income tax cut."

He continued: "To move forward though we need to grow our economy and I am really excited to see North Yorkshire Council are in talks with the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities to home of one of the new investment zones. This is exciting news for local businesses.

"To attract investment we need the best infrastructure and it is another vote of confidence in our city to see the A1237 Ring Road dualling project being listed as one of the projects accelerated by Government with an expectation now that construction will begin by the end of next year."

The MP added: "This is a plan for growth and jobs that York can reap the benefits from"