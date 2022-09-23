A MAN exposed himself in front of a 16-year-old girl in a North Yorkshire town - and police have launched an investigation.
The incident happened at around 4.15pm on Thursday (September 22) on Wheatlands Road East between Rayleigh Road and Hornbeam Crescent in Harrogate.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "The man is described as white, in his late teens with strawberry blonde short hair. He was approximately 5 foot 9 in height and was described as slim build. He was wearing baggy clothes, a black hoody and grey jogging bottoms."
If anyone witnessed this incident or has any information that could assist police with their investigation, please call 101, select option 2 and ask for David Kaye.
Alternatively, you can email David.kaye@northyorkshire.police.uk.
Quote reference number: 12220170157 when passing on information to officers.
