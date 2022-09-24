A YORK hospital trust was caring for 96 coronavirus patients in its hospitals as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on September 21 was up from 83 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 39 per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 69.
The trust runs both York Hospital and Scarborough Hospital.
Across England there were 5,142 people in hospital with Covid as of September 21, with 145 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 18 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by three per cent.
The figures also show that 44 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to September 19. This was down from 45 in the previous seven days.
