Around 60 eateries around York are expected to take part in the second York Restaurant Week of 2022.

The event returns on Monday October 10 with amazing deals from York’s best venues.

Whether you’re planning a family dinner, a romantic date, or coffee with a friend - Restaurant Week has loads of exclusive offers and fixed price menus to suit.

York Restaurant Week is organised by The York Business Improvement District (York BID) to celebrate the best of York’s fantastic food and drink scene.

The event has become so popular since it began in 2019 that it now takes place twice a year, in March and October.

Corner Grill House

Diners can choose from offers ranging from afternoon tea to a full three course dinner.

Organisers say the week is a great opportunity for those who work in the city to try new lunch options, or an affordable way to get together with families and friends.

BID Business Manager, Chris Bush co-ordinates the event.

He said: ““We’re on course to have 60 venues taking part, offering amazing variety. Restaurant Week is a great opportunity to try out that new restaurant you’ve been meaning to visit or treat yourself to a special lunch away from your desk. The fixed price menus also mean there are no surprises when the bill comes!”

Zaap Thai

A taster of some of the offers to come include Cafe 21 York - 2 Courses for £15pp or 3 Courses for £20pp

Corner Grill House Restaurant - 2 Courses for £15pp or 3 Courses for £20pp

Evil Eye - Any Cocktail & A Shot for £10pp

The Larder Club - Breakfast & A Hot Drink for £10pp

Lil's Bar & Bistro - 2 Courses for £10pp or 3 Courses for £15pp

Middletons Hotel - Traditional Afternoon Tea for £20pp

Source - 2 Courses from the evening menu for £20pp

The Star Inn The City - 2 Courses from our Market Menu for £20pp

Tomahawk Steakhouse - 3 courses for £20pp

Zaap Thai Street Food - 2 courses and a drink for £15pp

York Restaurant Week

To take advantage of the offers, diners visit www.yorkrestaurantweek.co.uk All the offers will be published online a couple of weeks before the event starts, priced at either £5, £10, £15 or £20.

There is no limit to the amount of offers diners can access, and vouchers are completely free to download.

Diners are advised to book ahead and check any terms that may apply to certain offers.

For more information, please visit www.yorkrestaurantweek.co.uk

Facebook: www.facebook.com/yorkrestaurantweek/

Twitter: www.twitter.com/YorkRestaurantW

Instagram: www.instagram.com/yorkrestaurantweek/