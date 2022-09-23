A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of theft after police responded to reports of someone trying car door handles in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police say officers spotted the suspect inside a vehicle in the Knaresborough Road area of Harrogate at around 8.20pm yesterday evening (September 23).

The man then ran off when he saw police and was detained following a short foot chase.

Officers found what are believed to be stolen items in his possession.

Further enquiries showed he was also wanted by police in connection with burglaries and he had only just been released from prison.

The man, who is in his 20s and of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle, vehicle interference and burglary.

He has been taken into custody where he remains while enquiries continue.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "We regularly patrol areas where vehicle crime has been reported, both on foot and with vehicle patrols.

"The two officers who dealt with this incident were able to apprehend a suspect very quickly and a full investigation is now under way.

"Anyone who has had items stolen from their vehicle, or has seen anyone acting suspiciously or trying door handles, should contact us on 101. If you witness a crime taking place, it's 999."