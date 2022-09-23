A WELL-KNOWN business is closing after a quarter of a century in York.

Jax Motorcycles and Car Care Centre in James Street is closing on Friday (September 30) as owner Kevin Strickland is retiring.

Kevin, who has been in business for 30 years in the city and now lives in the Wolds, said at the age of 64, it's time to call it a day.

"I've done my bit for business in the city," he said.

"I've been here 25 years and prior to that I had about five years working for myself up the road in Dunnington and on Hull Road."

A car mechanic by trade, he started out repairing cars and he held both the Lada and TATA agencies for York for a time before branching out into motorcycles.

"My hobby has always been motorbikes, and about 15 years ago I had my own bike in the showroom which I sold and bought another and it progressed from there.

"I have sold more than 4,200 vehicles since 2011 and we had about 90 bikes in the showroom at one point," said Kevin.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed the business and I've met some really great people, a lot of whom have become friends.

"My interest in bikes has kept me going, but I will miss the regulars that we see, some people just come in for a cup of coffee and a chat and I'll miss that."

Over the years the business employed 12 people, but there is currently Kevin and four others, one of whom, John Bulmer, who works in reception, is also retiring, and the others have got jobs to go on to.

Back in 2012 The Press reported on Kevin's exploits when he took his bike on an epic 10,000-mile journey on the Mongol Rally to raise money for charity.

Kevin Strickland with his bike in Turkmenistan

Now he says: "Once we close I have 15 of my own motorcycles I'm going to restore and I've a Land Rover I'm doing up and I'm going to do a bit of travelling.

"But right now, I'd really like to say a huge thank you to all our past customers."

The lease on the building has come to an end and Kevin says the building has already been sold with plans to develop the site into flats.