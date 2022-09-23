A HORTICULTURAL company based near York was among defendants who were sentenced recently at York Magistrates Court for motoring or motoring related offences.
Christopher Allan Oldfield, 29, of Dean Road, Norton, was jailed for five weeks. He pleaded guilty to drink driving. The sentence included four weeks previously suspended. He was ordered to pay a £154 statutory surcharge.
Dalbys Nurseries Ltd, of Warthill near York must pay £4,7773 after it was convicted in its absence of failure to ensure that tachograph data was downloaded from lorries between May 3, 2021, and April 21, 2022. The business which supplies bedding plants and perennials was fined £4,000 and ordered to pay a £400 statutory surcharge and £373 prosecution costs.
Paul Robert Noakes, 51, of High Street, South Milford, was banned from driving for 40 months. He pleaded guilty to driving when nearly twice the alcohol limit in Sherburn-in-Elmet. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Raymond Michael Fligg, 70, of Grantham Drive, Acomb, was banned from driving for 40 months after he admitted drink driving on his home road. He was fined £350 and ordered to pay a £140 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article