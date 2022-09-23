A SUSPECTED rogue door-to-door seller has been summonsed to court and given a dispersal order banning him from operating anywhere in North Yorkshire.

Police acted on concerns about a rise in aggressive and suspicious door-to-door traders, who were calling at homes in the Ripon area uninvited.

During village patrols, two PCSOs from North Yorkshire Police found the man from Teesside operating in Grewelthorpe.

When officers made further enquiries, a number of other things concerned them including his reason for being in the area, officers said.

He has been issued with a dispersal notice covering all of North Yorkshire. He was also reported for summons regarding the certificate and is due to appear in court at a later date.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Many legitimate organisations use doorstep sellers.

“But some criminals also use this tactic to catch victims off guard, get personal information or gain entry to people’s homes.

“Knowing how to respond could prevent you from becoming a victim, so we’re sharing the following information to help people make informed choices if someone knocks on their door.

"If you have concerns about doorstep callers where you live or have been visited by someone you think may be bogus, please tell us using the ‘report it’ link on the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling the force on 101."