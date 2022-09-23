PEOPLE in York are being warned about two scams currently doing the rounds.
North Yorkshire Police say people are receiving scam calls claiming to give help with energy bills as well as scam WhatsApp messages purporting to be from their son or daughter saying they have lost their phone and they have an urgent bill to pay.
Andy Fox North Yorkshire Police, financial abuse safeguarding officer, said: "Please be aware of scam calls about energy refunds and assistance.
"The reduction in your energy bills comes direct from the supplier and you do not have to apply for it.
"We are still seeing a large number of people falling victim to the 'WhatsApp scam', where the victim receives a message purporting to be from son or daughter saying they have lost their phone and they have an urgent bill to pay.
"Should you receive such a message, it is invariably a scam.
"Remember, the police or bank will never ask you to move money to a 'safe' account and if you are ever told to lie to the bank or the police or your family etc as to why you are sending or moving money, it is a scam."
Click here for a handy guide from Nat West bank with practical advice about impersonation scams, namely criminals pretending to be the police or your bank.
