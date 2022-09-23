WATER from a burst water pipe threatened to flood a house in a York suburb.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 8.19pm last night (September 22) to Borrowdale Drive in Rawcliffe in York.
A spokesman for the service said: "Fire control received a call to report a burst water pipe causing flooding to garden of property with concerns water would enter the property.
"An officer assessed the scene and an appliance was mobilised to assist.
"The crew dug a hole in the rear garden and then used a light portable pump to pump the water away."
