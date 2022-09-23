A man has been charged with drugs related offences after a raid in East Yorkshire.

Humberside Police say officers executed a misuse of drugs act warrant at a premises on Rudding Drive in Bridlington on Wednesday (September 21).

Following a warrant at a property and a stop and search by officers, it was estimated well in excess of £20,000 of cocaine and £8,000 of cash were seized, along with around £200 of cannabis and a BB gun.

Stephen Cameron, 34, of Rudding Drive, was arrested and later charged with possession with intent to supply and possessing criminal property.

He has been remanded in custody and was due to appear at Hull Magistrates Court yesterday, (September 22).

Anyone with information around drug offences can get in touch with police by contacting our non-emergency number 101 or, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.