FIREFIGHTERS have revealed the extent of the damage after a fire which blazed near a major road in York.

As The Press reported yesterday, crews were called out to a large fire in the early hours near the A64.

Now Station Manager Tony Walker has taken this photo of the aftermath.

He said: "Crews from across York have been dealing with this incident through the night near Stockton on the Forest.

"Fire investigation now underway.

"No injuries reported at this time."

This dramatic photo of the fire alongside the A64 in York was taken by a passing paramedic crew.

UGC

The paramedic, who didn't want to be named, said they were driving back from an incident in Pickering along the A64 towards York at about 3am when they saw a blume of thick black smoke in the sky off in the distance.

"We got to the point near the Jinnah restaurant where the dual carriageway becomes single carriageway and you could see a massive trail of of black and we wondered what it was," they said.

"We got nearer and nearer and you could see the fire in the distance.

"It was set far back off the A64. We got to the Highwayman Cafe and we could see signs for Well Stoned, we turned off the road and arrived on the scene.

"There were about eight workmen who had been doing work on the A46 who were already there.

"It looked like it was a gas propelled forklift truck or fire and the blaze was quite spectacular.

"The fire service arrived and when we realised there were no people reported to be involved, we left the scene in the hands of the fire service."