A woman was taken to hospital after she was involved in a collision with a car on a city centre bridge in York.

Police were called to Ouse Bridge at around 4.35pm today (Thursday) following the incident.

The bridge and nearby roads were closed for some time as officers dealt with the situation.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The collision involved a woman pedestrian and a car on Ouse Bridge at around 4.35pm (Thursday, September 22).

"She was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

"Nearby roads were closed to traffic while the emergency services worked at the scene.

"The route reopened at 5.30pm."

Witnesses are asked to make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101. Please quote reference NYP-22092022-0311 when providing details.

North Yorkshire Police had earlier Tweeted: "Expect busy traffic in York centre for a while due to an accident at Ouse Bridge. Please avoid the area if possible as various roads will be affected."

Rtc on Ouse Bridge closed road. pic.twitter.com/80Bg9JDBEh — Andy D'Agorne (@AndyDAgorne) September 22, 2022

First York earlier said bus services using Ouse Bridge were being diverted.

It Tweeted: "Due to an accident in York, the main bridge across the river has been closed. All services using Ouse bridge have been diverted."