POLICE out in force tackling street racing in North Yorkshire have warned drivers that "this is Selby not Silverstone” as part of a crackdown.
Traffic constable Adam Smith from the North Yorkshire Police roads policing group used the phrase after he was one of a number of officers policing the roads around Fairburn and Brotherton in Selby District.
He said members of the public in rural villages around Selby have contacted police to express how concerned they are when using roads in and around Brotherton and Fairburn on a Sunday night.
He said: "Over the last couple of months we have seen “the Sunday cruise” breifly pass into North Yorkshire.
"Upwards of a hundred cars drive in and out of the county in quick succession.
"Officers from the force’s roads policing group have now set up a dedicated road safety operation.
"Patrols are taking place every Sunday night to observe the driving of participants.
"Any offences will be swiftly dealt with in the form of education and where necessary prosecution.
"Officers are also working with other police forces to share information and work on a collaborative approach to tackle the issue."
