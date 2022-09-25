Bodhi was brought in to the York Animal Home on Landing Lane by an RSPCA Inspector who had found the injured cat living on the street.

Poor Bodhi had no one to love or take care of him," a spokesperson for the animal home said.

"He was scared, hurt and in pain. "

Bodhi was treated by RSPCA vets, neutered and vaccinated, and began the slow journey to recovery and a happier life.

"Unfortunately, Bodhi still bears the scars both physically and mentally of his unhappy street life," a member of staff at the animal home said.

The RSPCA say Bodhi is 'a special little cat who is looking for a home with extra special adopters who will take a chance on an ex street cat who has been left with anxiety around humans due to the abuse he suffered while living on the streets.

"Staff on the cattery have been working very hard to try and help him overcome his fears," the staff member said. "He has come on so much since his first arrived at the centre but sadly he still has a long way to go."

However, staff say they have seen such an improvement in Bodhi that they feel he is now ready to start the search for a home of his own.

Adopters will need a secure spare room they can dedicate to Bodhi until he feels safe in his new surroundings. "And they will need lots of time and patience with Bodhi to understand the traumas he has suffered when he was living on the streets," the staff member said.

"But we believe he will make a great pet if someone will take that chance on him."

Bodhi will need an adult-only, pet free home where he will be a permanent house cat.

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.

To find out more, or to see what other animals are available for adoption, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk