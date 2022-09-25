A TANG Hall resident says he has been through a "constant battle" over the last year with the council to clear away damp and mould in his house.

Scott Hamilton, 33, lives in a block of council flats in Hewley Avenue, Tang Hall.

He says the property has suffered a recurring mould problem since a tree was removed that had grown and split the floor.

He claims City of York Council is "failing to resolve" the issue despite his “numerous complaints”.

Michael Jones, head of housing delivery and asset management at City of York Council, said: "We are unable to offer comments on specific cases but we always work closely with residents to help resolve issues when they're raised."

Mould in Scott's home Picture: Scott Hamilton

Scott says he has had difficulties communicating with the council since last December, and he is not kept in the loop with what is being done to resolve the issue.

He said: "I've lived in a damp and mouldy house for about five to six years, but its got much worse since last December. The council already knew about these issues from the previous tenant.

"I have had six surveyors come out and five men from the council assess it, one surveyor said it was so bad that he couldn't believe they had left it like this. I have recently had the council hire another surveyor who hasn't shown up.

Mould and damp in Scott's home Picture: Scott Hamilton

“I have been having increased chest pains and anger over the past two months from having puddles on the floor. The doctor has said its from stress and depression.

"I’ve stopped bathing and showering at the house in the past month due to all the issues with the bathroom.

Damp in Scott's home Picture: Scott Hamilton

"My partner who has my son is refusing to let him stay because he is prone to skin eczema and chest issues regarding damp and mould. I have a little Daschund as well and I'm stressed she may get ill or step on some mould.

“I’m losing hope, I’m on my last legs and am considering moving out but I don’t have a clue where."

Damp and mould in Scott's home Picture: Scott Hamilton

Scott says that while he has not had the confirmation from his GP that the mould is causing his health issues, he has been suffering from eye irritations, headaches, dizziness, sinus issues, the eczema on his hands has worsened and he has been placed on a nasal drip.

Mr Jones added: "Unfortunately, damp is an issue that can affect many homes and there are often numerous factors contributing to the problem. Part of the problem can be due to the build-up of condensation and how we ventilate our homes.

"We will continue to work with this resident to identify workable solutions."