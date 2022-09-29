As the summer draws to a close, award-winning hotel Middletons Hotel in York, provides the perfect base for beautiful breaks this autumn. From midweek breaks to autumn-inspired seasonal dishes – there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Autumn Getaways – a package for the ultimate mini break

As the seasons change, why not beat the weekend crowds and enjoy a cosy mid-week break away together? Indulge in lazy morning wake-up calls, leisurely brunches and plenty of sight-seeing. While staying at Middletons, guests will also have plenty of time to get out and explore the vibrant local area.

Included in this package are a few extra special touches such as a chilled bottle of Champagne on arrival, £30 per person per night for dinner in the restaurant and a full English breakfast on both mornings.

Based on two people sharing a room, prices for a one-night stay start from £110 per person.

Afternoon Tea at Middletons

Sweeten up your day with a show-stopping afternoon tea served in a fantastic York City Centre location. There’s always an excuse to enjoy a delicious afternoon tea, whether for a celebration, business meeting, or a simple catch up with friends. Created by Middletons' team of experienced pastry chefs, it has proved to be a firm favourite, no matter what the occasion.

Served daily and beautifully presented on a tiered cake stand, the artisanal sandwiches include tasty seasonal flavours and high-quality ingredients. Don’t get too carried away with the tempting sandwiches, as guests will need to leave room for their heaven-sent cakes and desserts to really savour the moment with. For the main event, enjoy fluffy plain and early grey scones, served with strawberry preserves and Cornish clotted cream.

Wash down these delightful afternoon treats with a variety of loose-leaf teas from Taylors of Harrogate, or why not honour the occasion and add a glass of process or champagne?

Prices are as follow;

Traditional Afternoon Tea - £26.00 per person

Sparkling Afternoon Tea - £32.00 per person

Champagne Afternoon Tea - £34.00 per person

Children’s Afternoon Tea - £17.00 per person

Afternoon tea is served daily between 12pm and 5pm and menus are subject to change.

When it comes to hotels, Middletons is just that little bit different. Located in the wonderful city of York, the hotel has 56 individual hotel rooms spread across six different buildings – Lady Anne House, Cromwell House, Chaplin House, Sir Joseph Terry Cottages, No.56 Skeldergate and The Organ Factory – all Grade II or Grade II* listed buildings steeped in unprecedented history.

Historically captivating and tremendously charming, discover the bustle of city life and wander through the quaint shops of the Shambles or visit the many historical monuments, including the renowned York Minster.

Take a river cruise or walk the walls for an alternative perspective of the city. Be inspired by the streets, enjoy the colours of Autumn and explore some of the hotel’s favourite places including York Chocolate Story, JORVIK Viking Centre, Clifford’s Tower and National Railway Museum.

For more information or to book your visit to Middletons Hotel, please contact the reservations team on 01904 611570 or email reception@middletonsyork.co.uk

The Autumn packages have also been launched across Daniel Thwaites’ portfolio of wonderful hotels - www.thwaites.co.uk