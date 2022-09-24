A York primary school which earlier this year was threatened with closure is about to celebrate its 150th birthday.

Naburn Church of England Primary opened (as Naburn Elementary School) on September 30, 1872.

To mark the anniversary, the school is planning a tea party on Thursday, September 29, to which anyone with a link to the school is invited.

"We’re hoping for a great turnout of parents, past pupils and villagers," said headteacher Jonathan Green.

There will be a Victorian theme to the day, to mark the fact that the school originally opened in Victorian times.

Children are being invited to attend school that day in Victorian costume.

"Though we appreciate that this might add extra pressure to families in a number of ways!" Mr Green said. "With this in mind, we are simply asking that children attend in a combination of grey, black or white clothes to make it more manageable!"

The tea party will be held from 2 to 5pm. The school is also planning to prepare a time capsule, with contributions in writing from children covering what they are learning and what they enjoy doing.

"We are also preparing some drama input!" Mr Green said.

Earlier this year, the school was under threat of possible closure, as a result of falling pupil numbers and a poor Ofsted inspection late last year.

City of York Council told it it must become part of an academy chain within a matter of months, or face the risk of closure.

The council said it was adopting a ‘twin track’ approach in which a search for an academy sponsor would run alongside a consultation which could lead to the school closing.

At one point pupil numbers were as low as 33.

But the community rallied around the school, and backed new headteacher Mr Green, who took over not long before Ofsted inspectors visited, pleading for him to be given more time to turn things around.

Pupil numbers have now risen to 42, and Chair of governors Anne Clark said there had been 'encouraging' interest from an multi-school acadamy chain.

Under Mr Green, the school has produced a 'rapid improvement plan', and an Ofsted inspector who made an interim inspection in July just before the school broke up for summer said the school was taking the 'right steps' to make the improvements needed.

Mrs Clark said: “It is a joy to be celebrating 150 years of our fabulous little village school, particularly as our existence has been under threat over the last year.

"Reviewing the long history of the school, recognising how it managed to keep going through two world wars, severe disease epidemics, frequent absence and low numbers of pupils is inspirational.

"The decades of investment of time, money, care, and dedication that the supporters of Naburn School have given over the years reinforces our determination to continue to provide the best education in a nurturing, caring, happy learning environment for the children of our community.”