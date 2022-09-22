THESE dramatic photos of a fire alongside the A64 in York were taken by a passing paramedic crew.

The paramedic, who didn't want to be named, said they were driving back from an incident in Pickering along the A64 towards York at about 3am when they saw a blume of thick black smoke in the sky off in the distance.

"We got to the point near the Jinnah restaurant where the dual carriageway becomes single carriageway and you could see a massive trail of of black and we wondered what it was," they said.

"We got nearer and nearer and you could see the fire in the distance.

"It was set far back off the A64. We got to the Highwayman Cafe and we could see signs for Well Stoned, we turned off the road and arrived on the scene.

"There were about eight workmen who had been doing work on the A46 who were already there.

"It looked like it was a gas propelled forklift truck or fire and the blaze was quite spectacular.

"The fire service arrived and when we realised there were no people reported to be involved, we left the scene in the hands of the fire service."

Pictures of a fire near the A64 in York taken by a passing paramedic

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out after reports of a fire in an outbuilding.

A service spokesman said: "Huntington and York crews attended a fire involving a steel framed building containing a biomass boiler and some machinery.

"The cause of the fire is still under investigation."