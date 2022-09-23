YORKSHIRE is known for its tea.

But exactly where does the tea in your morning brew come from? How was it processed? How has it been developed to take account of Yorkshire's hard water? And why do most people drink it with milk, instead of black?

These, and many other questions, might soon be answered. Because the first-ever Yorkshire International Tea Festival comes to York from this weekend.

The festival, which will be part of the larger York Food And Drink Festival, will focus on teas from around the world - and the ceremonies that go with tea drinking.

In England, we're big on afternoon tea - tea (usually with milk) served in fine bone china from a teapot, with cakes and sandwiches.

In China or Japan, however, there are similarly formal tea ceremonies. But they often involve tea being drunk without milk - sometimes in a glass so that the quality and appearance of the tea can be appreciated - and can even be accompanied by poetry readings.

Some Chinese and Japanese teas can be enjoyed in glass cups - making it easier to appreciate the quality and colour of the tea

This weekend's International Tea Festival kicks off at the Mansion House at 5.30pm on Sunday, when invited guests will be able to experience different tea cultures, and study an exhibition based around Keemun Tea - a black tea with a delicate, smoky flavour, that is grown along the banks of the Yangtze River in China.

The exhibition will continue to run at the Mansion House until October 2.

And a host of York tea-houses have also come together in a 'tea trail' that will also run until October 2.

Those following the trail will be able to take in some of the city’s most prestigious tea drinking establishments and flavours.

"You'll be able to unveil and sample unique flavours at Hebden Tea in Shambles or at Minster Gate, relax with afternoon tea in the No.1 Guesthouse on Bootham, or at Middlethorpe Hall, or the award-winning Afternoon Tea at The Grand, and experience Gyokuro (a green tea) or Koucha (a black tea) in the Ippuku Japanese Tea House," a spokesperson for the tea festival said.

The trail - visit the tea festival's website at yorkshireteafestival.org/ to find out more - also features Earl Grey flavoured gin at York Gin, Whittard of Chelsea, and special offers at Harlequin Café, The Earl Grey Tea Rooms and more.

Local businessman Will Zhuang, who is the co-founder of the festival, said: “Tea is a crucial part of Yorkshire’s story and heritage and so it’s fantastic to see the very first Yorkshire International Tea Festival take place in this city. ”

Plans are already afoot for a second tea festival next year, to follow on from this year's inaugural event. And it could be even bigger, Will said. "We're hoping to have a bigger event in both York and Harrogate next year!"