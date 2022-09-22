The finalists in the Visit York Tourism Awards, sponsored by LNER, have been revealed.
Celebrating the best in tourism, hospitality and culture, the finalists will go head-to-head to win one of 16 trophies on Thursday March 23 next year.
The ‘Tourism Oscars of the North’ will take place in a glitzy ceremony at York Racecourse hosted by award-winning journalist and legendary broadcaster, John Stapleton.
Eligible winners across a number of categories will go through to the national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2023 to compete for the crown of the country’s best.
York has a strong record of national glory, with Middletons Hotel’s General Manager Adam Wardale taking the national Unsung Hero Award in the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2022.
New categories for 2023 include ‘Cultural Venue of the Year’ to celebrate the city’s thriving culture scene. The ‘Ethical, Responsible & Sustainable Tourism Award’ champions businesses who go above and beyond in their commitment to the environment and the wider community.
Sarah Loftus, Managing Director at Make It York, said: “We had such a brilliant turnout in entries this year, with incredibly strong applications across the board.
“The Visit York Tourism Awards celebrate the countless organisations who work tirelessly year-round to deliver the very best experiences for visitors and residents.
“David Horne, Managing Director at LNER, said: “From historic sites to wonderful places to eat and stay, York has so much to offer and is one of the most popular destinations on the LNER route.”
Councillor Darryl Smalley: Executive Member for Culture, Leisure and Communities, said: “York is proud to be home to many excellent businesses and individuals who work incredibly hard to create unique visitor experiences for the millions of visitors exploring our city each year. These businesses are an essential part of our city.”
Visit York Tourism Awards Finalists 2023:
B&B and Guest House of the Year**
MonkBridge House
The Bishop & The Bison
Westergate House
The Sidings Hotel & Restaurant
Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year**
Wigwam Holidays Ball Hall Farm
Wolds Edge Holiday Lodges
York Meadows Camping & Caravan Park
Cultural Venue of the Year* sponsored by Clarion Housing Group
York Theatre Royal
York Mansion House
Grand Opera House York
York Barbican
Ethical, Responsible & Sustainable Tourism Award sponsored by The Fabl
Stillingfleet Lodge Gardens
Avorium
Fairfax Corner
Event or Festival the Year* sponsored by LNER
York Proms
York Maze Hallowscream
Yorktoberfest
York Fashion Week
York Theatre Royal - An Evening with Kyiv City Ballet
Experience of the Year sponsored by Destination Core
The Wizard Walk of York
The Cookery School at The Grand, York
The Hilt
The Deathly Dark Tours
Large Visitor Attraction of the Year**
The York Dungeon
Castle Howard
North Yorkshire Moors Railway
The Web Adventure Park
JORVIK Viking Centre (York Archaeological Trust)
The Hole in Wand York
Large Hotel of the Year sponsored by Streamline Taxis
The Grand, York
Middletons Hotel – part of Daniel Thwaites
Malmaison York
New Tourism Business of the Year**
No.1 by GuestHouse, York
22 Yards Wine Bar & Merchants
Avorium
A Brecks Away Holiday Cottages
The Wizard Walk of York
Pub of the Year sponsored by Hunter Gee Holroyd
Valhalla York
The Drovers Arms Restaurant & Country Pub
Resilience & Innovation Award sponsored by York St John University
City Sightseeing (Transdev)
Next Door But One CIC
Yemen Heaven
The Deathly Dark Tours
Retailer of the Year* sponsored by Fidomoney
York Gin
Avorium
Antiques Centre York
The Potions Cauldron
Self Catering Accommodation of the Year
The Dovecote Barns
Wolds Edge Holiday Lodges
A Brecks Away Holiday Cottages
Small Visitor Attraction of the Year**
Mother Shipton's Cave
York Army Museum
World of James Herriot
Small Hotel of the Year sponsored by Inglis Chartered Accountants
Grays Court Hotel & The Bow Room Restaurant
Feversham Arms Hotel & Verbena Spa
No.1 by GuestHouse, York
Taste of England Award sponsored by Fowlers of York
The Bow Room Restaurant at Grays Court Hotel
Corner Grill House Restaurant
Chopping Block at Walmgate Ale House
The Raj York
