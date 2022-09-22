The finalists in the Visit York Tourism Awards, sponsored by LNER, have been revealed.

Celebrating the best in tourism, hospitality and culture, the finalists will go head-to-head to win one of 16 trophies on Thursday March 23 next year.

The ‘Tourism Oscars of the North’ will take place in a glitzy ceremony at York Racecourse hosted by award-winning journalist and legendary broadcaster, John Stapleton.

Eligible winners across a number of categories will go through to the national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2023 to compete for the crown of the country’s best.

York has a strong record of national glory, with Middletons Hotel’s General Manager Adam Wardale taking the national Unsung Hero Award in the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2022.

Potion's Cauldron

New categories for 2023 include ‘Cultural Venue of the Year’ to celebrate the city’s thriving culture scene. The ‘Ethical, Responsible & Sustainable Tourism Award’ champions businesses who go above and beyond in their commitment to the environment and the wider community.

Sarah Loftus, Managing Director at Make It York, said: “We had such a brilliant turnout in entries this year, with incredibly strong applications across the board.

“The Visit York Tourism Awards celebrate the countless organisations who work tirelessly year-round to deliver the very best experiences for visitors and residents.

“David Horne, Managing Director at LNER, said: “From historic sites to wonderful places to eat and stay, York has so much to offer and is one of the most popular destinations on the LNER route.”

Councillor Darryl Smalley: Executive Member for Culture, Leisure and Communities, said: “York is proud to be home to many excellent businesses and individuals who work incredibly hard to create unique visitor experiences for the millions of visitors exploring our city each year. These businesses are an essential part of our city.”

The Kyiv City Ballet at York Theatre Royal

Visit York Tourism Awards Finalists 2023:

B&B and Guest House of the Year**

MonkBridge House

The Bishop & The Bison

Westergate House

The Sidings Hotel & Restaurant

Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year**

Wigwam Holidays Ball Hall Farm

Wolds Edge Holiday Lodges

York Meadows Camping & Caravan Park

Cultural Venue of the Year* sponsored by Clarion Housing Group

York Theatre Royal

York Mansion House

Grand Opera House York

York Barbican

Ethical, Responsible & Sustainable Tourism Award sponsored by The Fabl

Stillingfleet Lodge Gardens

Avorium

Fairfax Corner

The Grand Hotel, York

Event or Festival the Year* sponsored by LNER

York Proms

York Maze Hallowscream

Yorktoberfest

York Fashion Week

York Theatre Royal - An Evening with Kyiv City Ballet

Experience of the Year sponsored by Destination Core

The Wizard Walk of York

The Cookery School at The Grand, York

The Hilt

The Deathly Dark Tours

Large Visitor Attraction of the Year**

The York Dungeon

Castle Howard

North Yorkshire Moors Railway

The Web Adventure Park

JORVIK Viking Centre (York Archaeological Trust)

The Hole in Wand York

Large Hotel of the Year sponsored by Streamline Taxis

The Grand, York

Middletons Hotel – part of Daniel Thwaites

Malmaison York

New Tourism Business of the Year**

No.1 by GuestHouse, York

22 Yards Wine Bar & Merchants

Avorium

A Brecks Away Holiday Cottages

The Wizard Walk of York

Pub of the Year sponsored by Hunter Gee Holroyd

Valhalla York

The Drovers Arms Restaurant & Country Pub

Adam Wardale

Resilience & Innovation Award sponsored by York St John University

City Sightseeing (Transdev)

Next Door But One CIC

Yemen Heaven

The Deathly Dark Tours

Retailer of the Year* sponsored by Fidomoney

York Gin

Avorium

Antiques Centre York

The Potions Cauldron

Self Catering Accommodation of the Year

The Dovecote Barns

Wolds Edge Holiday Lodges

A Brecks Away Holiday Cottages

Small Visitor Attraction of the Year**

Mother Shipton's Cave

York Army Museum

World of James Herriot

Small Hotel of the Year sponsored by Inglis Chartered Accountants

Grays Court Hotel & The Bow Room Restaurant

Feversham Arms Hotel & Verbena Spa

No.1 by GuestHouse, York

Taste of England Award sponsored by Fowlers of York

The Bow Room Restaurant at Grays Court Hotel

Corner Grill House Restaurant

Chopping Block at Walmgate Ale House

The Raj York