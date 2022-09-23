STUDENTS at a York school have won £500 worth of LEGO following their success in an art competition by Women’s Euro 2022.

Pupils from Applefields School entered the competition where they were tasked with creating their own logos and ‘tree of influence’ artwork about things and people who inspire them.

Applefields, which is on Bad Bargain Lane in Burnholme, is the city’s additional needs secondary school.

Sarah Brown, the then teacher of the class at Applefields, entered the pupils into the competition last term.

Of the win, she said: “I couldn’t believe it. I didn’t expect to hear anything.”

The competition aimed to inspire children during the 2022 UEFA European Women's Football Championship.

It followed the success of the Lionesses in the tournament, which saw the team take the trophy home to England.

England beat Germany 2-1 after extra time in front of 87,000 supporters at Wembley Stadium securing the first major tournament title for the country since 1966.

Sarah entered six of the designs into the art competition after finding out about it on Facebook.

The children's artwork focused on their role models and hobbies, along with other things that make them feel special.

These featured everything from a Scouts logo and train to footballers.

One of the children chose to draw on his artistic abilities and create a more abstract piece about his favourite emotions.

Many of the pupils took a more personal approach and focused on the people close to them.

Sarah explained that children created artwork inspired by their families and care workers, looking at how these people look after and inspire them while keeping them safe.

She found out that her class had won the competition via a letter written on LEGO headed paper.

The letter from LEGO

“I was really pleased and really shocked to get a letter with LEGO on the top - it looked very professional,” said Sarah.

After receiving the good news, she said: “I went round the school and told the children that used to be in my class that I had a surprise.

“They were excited and remembered what they had made.”

Sarah added that one of the children said they were “very proud” of the work.

“They felt that someone cared about their work rather than me,” she said.

The class involved in the competition kept the LEGO, but there is still lots left over.

Sarah said some of the class were big fans of LEGO so were very pleased with the prize.

Now, Sarah is looking at how to give out the remaining toys across the school.

The teacher’s plans for this include a school-wide competition where pupils will be able to win some of the LEGO for themselves.