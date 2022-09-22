The team at Yorkshire's first single malt whisky distillery are hosting two events that will allow guests to delve deeper into specific whisky styles.

Hunmanby-based Spirit of Yorkshire has organised the events in response to customers curious to learn more about their ‘finished' whiskies, Filey Bay Moscatel Finish and Filey Bay STR Finish.

The ‘Behind the Batch' events feature an in-depth distillery tour followed by five drams and refreshments.

They take place on Saturday October 15 for Moscatel Finish and Saturday November 19 for STR Finish.

Amy Teasdale, Spirit of Yorkshire's brand ambassadorsaid: "We have created the ‘Behind the Batch' sessions to take guests through the journey of each of these multi-award-winning drams and to address questions about the differences between the batches.

"We'll be pouring five drams that dissect the make-up of each ‘Finish' and will also be serving a deli board of meats and cheeses in between tastings."

Tickets cost £30 per session and can be booked online at spiritofyorkshire.com or by calling the distillery on 01723 891758.

Spirit of Yorkshire is a field-to-bottle distillery that was launched in 2016, with its first single malt whisky, Filey Bay bottled in 2019.

It is a collaboration between farmer and brewer, Tom Mellor from Wold Top Brewery and business partner, David Thompson.