THE spectacular three-day Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta lifts off today (Friday) - the final time it will staged in York.

North of England's largest hot air balloon and live music event will be held at Knavesmire for the last time before relocating to a new - as yet undisclosed - venue.

The move is due to changes in the York Racecourse schedule for next year - which is located next to the Fiesta's usual site.

The festival starts today (September 23) from 3pm till 10.30pm, and from 7am to 10.30pm on Saturday and Sunday.

The weekend will see more than 50 hot air balloons take to the sky, live music from a host of stars and children's TV entertainers.

Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta Night Glow Picture: David Harrison

John Lowery, the Balloon Fiesta organiser, said: "As this year's Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta will be the last in York, we are excited to bring exciting new additions to Knavesmire, making it the best year yet.

"We have an amazing three days planned and are so excited to be welcoming over 50 balloons and so many big names for our music line-up.

"It is going to be a really special, unique experience for our visitors. We hope they will be able to relax, enjoy spending time with their family and friends and enjoy first-class entertainment all weekend.”

The event kicks off today with a mass balloon launch, weather permitting, at 4.45pm, and a balloon night glow event at 8.50pm, with subsequent balloon launches planned for each morning and evening of the weekend.

The music performance line up includes Scouting for Girls and Craig Charles this evening, Boyzlife, Heather Small and Gabrielle on Saturday evening, and Howard Donald DJ set and Symphonic Ibiza on Sunday, before York’s largest firework display at 8.10pm.

Children will be entertained by Brainiac Live, and CBBC stars including YolanDa with her Big Jam Show and Andy and the Odd Socks.

Other entertainment includes Arena displays, the UK’s largest transportable rollercoaster, the world’s largest obstacle course, a balloon tethering and pilot talk, and a daredevil stunt show.

While the event is on, road closures include the south-eastbound carriageway of Knavesmire Road, between the Tadcaster Road and Knavesmire Avenue junction, and the Knavesmire Road, Queen Victoria Street and Knavesmire Crescent junctions.

There are also waiting restrictions on both sides of Bishopthorpe Road between its junctions with Campleshon Road and Church Lane, and on Scarcroft Road between its junctions with Scarcroft Hill and Bishopthorpe Road.

Traffic management protocols will follow the same as race days, and the 2021 festival, which ran without incident.

Tickets are available to purchase here, with £1 from each ticket being split between Yorkshire Air Ambulance, St Leonard's Hospice and York Rescue Boat.

Car Parking is £10 on the day, or when booked in advance £8 for the day or £18 for the weekend.