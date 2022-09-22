A SEX offender has been jailed after his attempt at a new life in a North Yorkshire village failed.

Mikey Jordan Hanson Webb, 21, was put on the sex offenders' register because he was caught with indecent images of children in March this year and given a suspended prison sentence, York Crown Court heard.

But he repeatedly defied police efforts to make him comply with the terms of the register by registering his address, said Brooke Morrison, prosecuting.

In May 2022, he was also caught with illegal drugs.

Earlier this summer, Judge Simon Hickey let him keep his freedom after hearing he could live at an address away from Scarborough where he had committed his crimes.

But Webb was thrown out of the new address because of his behaviour, York Crown Court heard.

The judge sent him to jail for 22 months, including making him serve the 18 months previously suspended.

"I feel I have no option but to send you there," he told Webb, whom he described as "extremely young" and "immature".

Webb, formerly of Walton Close, Huby, pleaded guilty to two offences of breaching the sex offenders' register, two of possessing drugs and one of failure to attend court.

For him, Lily Wildman said he had made some efforts at rehabilitation.