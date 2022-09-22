The historic Grays Court Hotel is launching a new autumn lounge menu.

Chef Adam Jackson is inspired by produce available from the hotel’s edible kitchen garden.

This season sees beetroot, elderberries and two different varieties of apples being harvested to influence the dishes created by Adam and his team.

Adam said: “It’s always a priority to use seasonal produce here and we start with ingredients from our own kitchen garden.”

The new menu, being launched next week, sits alongside the already hugely successful fine dining menu offered in the hotel’s Bow Room Restaurant.

The Bow Room Restaurant at Grays Court Hotel in Chapter House Street- in the shadow of York Minster- was recently shortlisted in the Best Boutique Hotel Restaurant category in the Boutique Hotelier Awards

The Bow Room Restaurant team of Adam Jackson and Alex Stainsby, Grays Court Hotel Food & Beverage Manager, will be showcasing the outstanding food offered in The Bow Room at this year’s York Food & Drink Festival on Saturday September 24 and Thursday September 29.