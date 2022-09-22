A MURDERER and the accomplice who filmed the brutal killing of a "friendly and jovial" North Yorkshire man have both been jailed.

Detectives found "disturbing and graphic videos" of Gracijus Balciauskas' last hours and death on the phone of Jaroslaw Rutowicz, a North Yorkshire Police spokesman said.

The 41-year-old man had been kicked in the head and ribs shortly before Christmas last year and died from severe injuries in the home of one of his killers, Vitalijus Koreiva.

When Rutowicz led police to Mr Balciauskas' body, they found Koreiva asleep on a sofa in the same room.

Today Koreiva, 37, of Mayfield Grove, Harrogate, is starting a life sentence after a jury at Leeds Crown Court convicted him of murder.

Rutowicz, 39, of no fixed address, is starting 12 years in jail. The same jury convicted him of manslaughter. Both had originally been charged with murder and denied the charge.

Murder victim Gracijus Balciauskas (right) with a statue. Gracijus Balciauskas

In a statement, Mr Balciauskas' family said: “As a family we have been deeply affected by Gracijus’ death. We will always remember him as a friendly and jovial person. Even as the months pass, the pain of his loss still remains.

“We want to deeply thank the officers and investigators at North Yorkshire Police with the investigation and doing everything they could to bring justice for him and for all of us too.

We also give thanks to Victim Support for supporting us through something that no family should ever go through. We also thank everyone at the Harrogate Homeless Unit for supporting Gracijus any way they could when he was still alive.”

Murderer Vitalijus Koreiva. Pic from North Yorkshire Police

Leeds Crown Court heard that one video clip on Rutowicz's phoned, timed at 5.52am on December 20, 2021, showed Mr Balciauskas being killed in the head and ribs and crying out in pain.

A second clip, filmed at 7.02am, showed Rutowicz, while holding the phone, trying to roll Mr Balciauskas over and give him a cigarette.

A third clip at 7.21an showed Mr Balciauskas lying on the floor with his eyes closed.

Killer Jaroslaw Rutowicz. Pic from North Yorkshire Police

After the killing, Rutowicz went to a supermarket and told staff there "someone is dead". Police were called and Rutowicz took them to where Mr Balciauskas lay wrapped in a rug in a bedroom.

DCI Jonathan Sygrove, from North Yorkshire Police’s major investigation team, said: “The level of violence used against Gracijus Balciauskas was nothing short of brutal. The victim was subjected to a horrific assault, which led to his death. And shockingly, Mr Balciauskas was filmed with a mobile phone while he lay dying.

“When they were interviewed, Koreiva and Rutowicz blamed each other, but ultimately the evidence showed their involvement. It is right that they have now been brought to justice, and must face the consequences of their actions.”

Koreiva claimed to police that he had gone to sleep and when he woke up found Mr Balciauskas dead on the floor. He had got a rug to put over him.

Rutowicz claimed Koreiva had attacked him before attacking Mr Balciauskas.