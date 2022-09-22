OVER sixty of York's historic buildings which are usually closed will be 'unlocked' to the public for free.
York Unlocked, a non-profit Community Interest company which aims to raise public awareness of the architecture of York, is running a new event from October 15 to 16 giving both open access and guided tours of the city's historic buildings which are usually closed or infrequently opened to the public.
The buildings will reveal the ‘rich tapestry’ of York’s history, from Georgian era residences to Medieval timbered structures to a Masonic Lodge giving an insight into the traditionally ‘secretive’ world of the freemasons.
Kathy M King, founder of York Unlocked, said: "York is packed to the rafters with history and intriguing buildings of all ages.
"We can't wait to welcome visitors to discover these usually hidden gems and to explore their own must-see list from over 60 experiences to offer.
"This unique event will appeal to everyone from architecture connoisseurs and history students to anyone nosy enough to want to look behind the familiar facades they’ve walked past a hundred times but never seen inside.
"A huge thank you to all the building and space owners and managers as well as our team of dedicated volunteers for helping us to unlock so many doors. We really hope this paves the way for more York Unlocked events in future.”
Click here for the full programme. Bookings for the tours go live in early October.
