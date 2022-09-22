A MAN walking a dog exposed himself near a top North Yorkshire hotel.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for help from the public after an incident where a man was seen exposing himself in public.

It happened close to Monk Fryston Hall Hotel, Monk Fryston, near Selby on Saturday (September 17) at about at 11.55am.

A Selby police spokesman said: "As part of ongoing enquiries, officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and to help identify the suspect.

"He is described as white, aged late 20s to early 30s, and he was wearing a t-shirt and grey tracksuit bottoms. The man was walking a collie/Alsatian size dog with long fluffy hair."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Nicholas.Woods@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Nicholas Woods.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12220167483 when providing details.