TWO men have been jailed and a third given a suspended prison sentence in separate recent cases before York Magistrates Court.
Carson James Parker, 23, of no fixed address, was jailed for 16 weeks after he pleaded guilty to two charges of handling stolen goods. The items involves were power tools and bike equipment. He was ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge.
Dean Richard Clark, 39, of no fixed address, was jailed for 26 weeks. He pleaded guilty to breaching the requirements of the sex offenders’ register by not informing police of his whereabouts. The sentence included resentencing for two similar offences for which he was on a community order at the time. He was ordered to pay a £154 statutory surcharge
Ubaid Ullha Zaffar was given a 26-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months on condition he does eight days’ rehabilitative activities and 150 hours’ unpaid work. He must also pay £1,000 compensation, a £128 statutory surcharge and £300 prosecution costs. Zaffar, 19, of Gower Street, Walsall, pleaded guilty to causing a man actual bodily harm in George Hudson Street, central York in October last year.
