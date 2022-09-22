A JEWELLER'S in York city centre will close on Saturday as a mark of respect for a York man who died after a disturbance there.

Mappin and Webb in Coney Street in York will close for the day of Sam Diatta's funeral on Saturday (September 24).

Sam, from York, who tragically died after a disturbance at Mappin and Webb on July 26

As The Press reported at the time of the incident in July, North Yorkshire Police officers received several reports of a disturbance at the store and upon arrival a man was being restrained by a member of the shop staff and members of the public.

Unfortunately Sam began to have medical difficulties and was taken to York Hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead shortly after 6.40pm.

His funeral will take place at St Michael le Belfrey church next to York Minster at noon on Saturday.

No one was available from Mappin and Webb to comment on the store closure.

Friends and family will be paying tribute to 39-year-old Sam during the service which will be live streamed here on the day.

Sam Diatta

At the funeral mourners are being asked to wear smart casual, colourful clothing and donations can be made to justgiving.com/fundraising/sam-diatta to support those living with mental health issues.

Last month about 50 of Sam's family and friends gathered on the steps of York Minster for just over half an hour listening to music and sharing stories of Sam.

Sam's friend Gary Everet was one of those who gave a speech at the time and he will be speaking at Sam's funeral alongside his other friend Tim Gemmell, his sister, Teba, and uncle Marcel Diatta, who is flying in from Senegal, along with other family members, to be at the ceremony.

The event ended with a special ringing of the Minster bells in Sam's memory.

A medical investigation is being conducted into the cause of Sam's death.

Four men, who were initially arrested in connection with the report, have been interviewed and re-released on bail pending the results of police and medical investigations.

Sam spent the first nine years of his life living on Leeman Road and attended St Barnabas church and school.

When the family moved to Acomb, Sam attended Poppleton Road primary school for two years, before heading to Manor CE School, where he was a popular face in his year group. He belonged to Lidgett Grove church cubs and Scouts and enjoyed camping and many of those at the gathering last night remembered Sam growing up in York.

Anyone who witnessed the Mappin and Webb incident and has not yet come forward is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for the Major Incident Team. If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote incident number 405 of July 26.