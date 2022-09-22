The York office of a regional accountancy firm is helping York Foodbank.

Clive Owen LLP has set up a drop off point in its York office on Northminster Business Park and has already received dozens of donations.

Currently one in five people in the UK live below the poverty line and York Foodbank alone gave out 5,545 three-day emergency food supplies to people in crisis last year.

Audit and accounts manager, Lisa Fletcher, and administrator, Helen Cozens, came up with the idea to provide a focal point for donations and distributed flyers across the business park, encouraging others to donate food to help those most in need.

Lisa said: “The reaction across the business park has been fantastic and we are grateful for the generous donations made by colleagues and neighbours.”

Adam Raffell, Foodbank Manager, said: “At York Foodbank we’re extremely grateful to Clive Owen for facilitating this much needed food collection. It’s not right that people are being swept into poverty through the impact of the present cost of living crisis, but unfortunately an increasing number of households and individuals are being referred to us by front line professionals in need of help. “