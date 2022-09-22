There are plans for one of the largest solar battery farms in England next to Drax Power Station. With the energy crisis, most people will agree this is acceptable. There are also smaller solar farms with planning being applied for, however, and this is not only in our area but all around the country.
Our farmers supply 60 per cent of our food but with a rising population and crop failures due to climate change they will be hard put to keep to this.
We need to give them a fighting chance for when the time comes.
Bernard Middleton, Carr Street, Selby
